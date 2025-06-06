Fortunately, the very public fallout between President Trump and Elon Musk has not had broader market implications. Despite the travails for Tesla, the broader S&P 500 was only off 0.5% yesterday and futures now call the S&P modestly higher today. Notably, it's been a quiet week for the US Treasury market, where yields are broadly unchanged. The topic of how the US funds its growing fiscal deficit may be back next week, however, when we see three and 10-year auctions, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
Soft jobs number can push DXY through 98.00
"The main event today is the 1430CET release of the May NFP jobs report. Jobs growth has been holding up reasonably well so far this year, but investors are on alert for any signs that April tariff uncertainty is prompting layoffs. And the Fed has said it stands ready to act should the jobs market deteriorate. On the back of soft ISM business surveys this week, the 'whisper' number for today's jobs number has fallen from +140k to +110k. Official consensus seems somewhere near +125k."
"For reference, the market prices 50bp of Fed cuts this year, starting in September. Any soft figure will no doubt bring broader calls from politicians for an immediate cut and get the market thinking about a move from the Fed at the 30 July meeting – when we'll know whether 'Liberation Day' tariffs have been reimposed."
"DXY requires quite a soft jobs number to break 98.00, with backup support around 97.20. We suspect any DXY spike on a better number exhausts in the 99.30/50 area as the bearish conviction on the dollar holds sway."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 after US NFP data
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to build on the ECB-inspired gains and looks to end the week little changed as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls reading for May.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3550 as markets assess US jobs data
GBP/USD remains under mild selling pressure and fluctuates below 1.3550 in the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar holds the upper hand on the upbeat employment data for May, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold declines below $3,350 on renewed USD strength
Gold stays on the back foot and trades slightly below $3,350 in the American session. The US Dollar gains some positive traction as markets lean toward a Fed policy hold in July after the May report, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.