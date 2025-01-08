“That may reflect investor concerns about the risk of a loosening fiscal policy as president-elect Trump’s term is about to start. Markets are long USDs, the DXY remains strongly overvalued and we continue to see the USD closely track its post-2016 election performance when it tumbled quite sharply in January of 2017. Despite the USD’s advance today, it’s not entirely clear that gains are sustainable in the longer run.”

“Rising US rates may not be as powerful a support fort the USD as they have been in the past few months. That’s because 1) rates are rising elsewhere, keeping spreads stable or even driving some narrowing in differentials and 2) to some extent, rising US term rates reflect a rising term premium— additional yield investors are demanding for the risk of holding US Treasury debt.”

“Stocks weakened on the headline, as did bonds—with Gilts underperforming. Rising US yields after yesterday’s US data round (highest ISM Services prices in two years or so and the strongest JOLTS report in 6 months) extends the recent pattern of firmer term rates and cautious expectations for additional Fed easing through the year ahead—less than 50bps of easing is now expected over the next 12 months, swaps suggest.”

The US Dollar (USD) is tracking higher. Headlines indicating that Trump might cite a national economic emergency as the justification for a new round of broadly applied tariffs is driving the USD higher in early trade, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.