USD/JPY: Yen draws bids as White House advisor announces end of US-China trade deal

- USD/JPY drops as White House adviser says declares trade deal between Trump, China is 'over'.
- Renewed trade tensions would only deepen the economic recession.
- Investors shun risk and buy safe havens like gold and Japanese yen.
The bid tone around the anti-risk Japanese yen strengthened, pushing USD/JPY lower from 106.95 to 106.74 after White House adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News that President Trump has decided to terminate the China trade deal in light of the growing evidence that the coronavirus originated in Wuhan laboratory.
"It's over, they came here on January 15th to sign that trade deal, and that was a full two months after they knew the virus was out and about," Navarro said.
The termination of the trade deal could pave the way for another round of trade war between the world's two biggest economies and prolong the coronavirus-led recession in the global economy.
Hence, it’s perhaps not surprising that investors are shunning risk and taking shelter under traditional safe havens like Japanese yen. The dollar, too, is gaining ground against high beta currencies like the Australian dollar and will likely put in a positive performance against the emerging market currencies.
So far, markets haven't received any confirmation from the White House. The risk-off may worsen, causing bigger declines in USD/JPY once the official communique is published. At press time, the pair is trading at 106.83, representing a 0.10% decline on the day.
The US and China signed a long-awaited "phase one" trade agreement at the White House in January, ending an 18-month long conflict. Hence, most economists were optimistic about global growth prospects in 2020. However, things took turn for the worse in March, as coronavirus pandemic forced nations to shut down their respective economies. The Covid-19 fears are still lingering with German and the US witnessing the second wave of the virus outbreak.
Technical levels
-
- R3 107.27
- R2 107.14
- R1 107.02
- PP 106.9
-
- S1 106.78
- S2 106.65
- S3 106.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.69 as Navarro denies US-China trade deal over
AUD/USD bounces back along with the risk sentiment after WH Adviser Navarro retracted on his earlier comments hat the US-China trade deal is over. The coronavirus resurgence in the Australian state of Victoria, however, could weigh on the spot.
USD/JPY bounces back above 107.00 as risk rebounds
USD/JPY has bounced-off the key support at 106.75 and regains 107.00 after risk sentiment recovered swiftly on WH Adviser Navarro's denial that the trade deal has fallen apart. S&P 500 futures turn positive above 3100.
USD/CNH trims gains as Navarro says US-China trade deal is intact
The offshore yuan (CNH) is trimming losses with White House advisor Peter Navarro walking back from his 30-minute old statement about the termination of the US-China trade deal. President Trump tweets that China Trade Deal is fully intact.
Gold: Buyers attack $1,760 amid fresh risk-off sentiment
Gold prices keep the two-day winning streak despite the recent U-turn from $1,760.56. Bulls recently cheered the White House Adviser Navaro’s comments defying the US-China trade deal. Increasing virus figures from Beijing adds to the risk-off momentum.
WTI briefly regains $41 mark amid upbeat risk tone, eyes on API
Following a brief consolidative stint in the overnight trades. WTI caught a fresh bid wave and refreshed three-month highs, as it conquers the 41 threshold ahead of the API Crude Stocks data due later on Tuesday.