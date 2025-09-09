USD/JPY softens to near 147.35 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.

US Payrolls were revised down a record 911,000 in the preliminary estimate.

Concerns over political uncertainty in Japan could weigh on the JPY and cap the pair’s downside.

The USD/JPY pair loses momentum to around 147.35 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) amid speculation of a larger rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. Traders brace for the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data, which is due later on Wednesday.

Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday showed that the preliminary estimate of the Current Employment Statistics (CES) national benchmark revision to total Nonfarm employment for March 2025 is -911,000, or -0.6%. This report adds to mounting pressure on the US central bank to lower interest rates and exert some selling pressure on the Greenback.

US rate futures are now pricing in nearly a 92% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut later this month and an 8% odds of a 50 bps easing, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its PPI inflation data on Wednesday ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The headline PPI is expected to show an increase of 3.3% YoY in August, while the core PPI is projected to show a rise of 3.5% YoY during the same period.

On the other hand, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation over the weekend fuels political uncertainty in Japan and could temporarily hinder the Bank of Japan (BoJ) from normalizing policy. This, in turn, might undermine the JPY and help limit the pair’s losses.

Ishiba stated that he will step down, following weeks of calls for his departure in the aftermath of a second national election setback, adding that he would serve as prime minister until his replacement comes up. Japanese media reported that the ruling party leadership election could be in early October.