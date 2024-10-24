1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Two days ago (22 Oct), when USD was at 150.90, we indicated that ‘there has been a clear increase in momentum.’ We also indicated that ‘if USD breaks above 151.00, the focus will then shift to 151.90.’ After USD broke above 151.00, we stated yesterday (23 Oct, spot at 151.05) that ‘The focus now is at 151.90.’ Our view of a stronger USD was correct, but we did expect it to jump above 151.90 (high has been 153.18). Not surprisingly, momentum remains strong. From here, the next level to monitor is 153.40, followed by 154.00. Overall, only a breach of 151.00 (‘strong support’ level was at 150.00 yesterday) would mean that the advance that started early this month has come to an end.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “When USD was trading at 151.05 yesterday, we highlighted that ‘provided that 150.50 is not breached, USD is likely to rise to 151.50.’ We indicated that ‘the major resistance at 151.90 is not expected to come into view.’ However, USD broke above 151.50 and 151.90, as it surged to a high of 153.18. USD pulled back from the high to close at 152.75 (+1.12%). The pullback in severely overbought conditions suggests USD is unlikely to rise much further. Today, it is more likely to trade in a range between 152.00 and 153.20.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.