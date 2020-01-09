USD/JPY: Upside opening up towards 109.70 as risk-on extends

- Risk-on amid US-Iran calm and trade optimism powers USD/JPY.
- The bulls now aim the key resistance near 109.70 region.
- BOJ survey on Japan’s households hurts the yen further.
USD/JPY extends its solid comeback from three-month lows into a second straight day on Thursday, as the bulls continue to ride higher on a risk-on wave fuelled by easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions after US President Trump called for de-escalation on Wednesday.
Trump said that Iran appeared to be standing down on its military retaliation while the US will only impose additional economic sanctions on Iran against Iran’s attacks on the US airbases in Iraq a day before.
The US President’s comments triggered a calm across the markets, as demand for the risk assets returned alongside. Therefore, the safe-haven yen lost significant ground and now flirts with eight-day lows of 109.32 reached against its American rival some minutes ago.
Further, the spot received an additional boost from the Chinese Commerce Ministry statement that confirmed Vice Premier Liu’s visit Washington for the US-China Phase one trade deal signing in ceremony.
While, the yen also felt the heat of worsening Japanese households’ confidence on the economy, as revealed by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) quarterly households’ survey. Japan households' mood hits 5-year low - BOJ survey
Markets now look forward to the US economic data, fresh geopolitical or trade headlines and Fedspeak for the next leg up higher in the spot. The major looks north, as it trades above all major daily Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
USD/JPY Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.30
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|109.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.11
|Daily SMA50
|108.94
|Daily SMA100
|108.27
|Daily SMA200
|108.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.25
|Previous Daily Low
|107.65
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.84
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.24
