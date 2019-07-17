USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar falls across the board as US yields hit fresh lows. 
  • USD/JPY turns negative after being unable to break 108.30 and the 20-day SMA. 

The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact. Earlier today, the pair was unable to break above the 108.30 area that became a strong resistance

The move lower took place amid a decline in US yields and also as equity prices in Wall Street extended losses. The 10-year yield fell to 2.07%, the lowest since July 11. The DOW JONES was falling 0.15% and the NASDAQ 0.17%. 

Another driver was the decline of the US Dollar over the last hours across the board. The DXY was falling 0.18% at 97.20, trimming one-third of yesterday’s gains. 

Levels to watch 

If the decline in USD/JPY continues, it might test the 108.00 area. Below the next critical level is 107.80 (weekly lows); a break lower could clear the way to more losses. On the upside, the 20-day moving average at 108.20 and 108.30 (daily high) form a barrier that if broken, should lead to further USD strength. 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.1
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 108.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.99
Daily SMA50 108.7
Daily SMA100 110.03
Daily SMA200 110.72
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.38
Previous Daily Low 107.82
Previous Weekly High 109
Previous Weekly Low 107.8
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.03

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

