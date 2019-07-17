USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields

US Dollar falls across the board as US yields hit fresh lows.

USD/JPY turns negative after being unable to break 108.30 and the 20-day SMA.

The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact. Earlier today, the pair was unable to break above the 108.30 area that became a strong resistance.

The move lower took place amid a decline in US yields and also as equity prices in Wall Street extended losses. The 10-year yield fell to 2.07%, the lowest since July 11. The DOW JONES was falling 0.15% and the NASDAQ 0.17%.

Another driver was the decline of the US Dollar over the last hours across the board. The DXY was falling 0.18% at 97.20, trimming one-third of yesterday’s gains.

Levels to watch

If the decline in USD/JPY continues, it might test the 108.00 area. Below the next critical level is 107.80 (weekly lows); a break lower could clear the way to more losses. On the upside, the 20-day moving average at 108.20 and 108.30 (daily high) form a barrier that if broken, should lead to further USD strength.