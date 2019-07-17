USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields

- US Dollar falls across the board as US yields hit fresh lows.
- USD/JPY turns negative after being unable to break 108.30 and the 20-day SMA.
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact. Earlier today, the pair was unable to break above the 108.30 area that became a strong resistance.
The move lower took place amid a decline in US yields and also as equity prices in Wall Street extended losses. The 10-year yield fell to 2.07%, the lowest since July 11. The DOW JONES was falling 0.15% and the NASDAQ 0.17%.
Another driver was the decline of the US Dollar over the last hours across the board. The DXY was falling 0.18% at 97.20, trimming one-third of yesterday’s gains.
Levels to watch
If the decline in USD/JPY continues, it might test the 108.00 area. Below the next critical level is 107.80 (weekly lows); a break lower could clear the way to more losses. On the upside, the 20-day moving average at 108.20 and 108.30 (daily high) form a barrier that if broken, should lead to further USD strength.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|108.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.99
|Daily SMA50
|108.7
|Daily SMA100
|110.03
|Daily SMA200
|110.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.38
|Previous Daily Low
|107.82
|Previous Weekly High
|109
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.8
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.03
