USD/JPY tumbles to fresh multi-month lows in tandem with a slump in US bond yields

- The USD weakens after the Fed opened doors for rate cuts by the end of 2019.
- Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing slump in the US bond yields.
- BoJ’s decision to maintain status-quo fails to provide any respite for the bulls.
The USD selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour, with the USD/JPY pair tumbling to fresh multi-month lows around mid-107.00s.
The pair remained under intense selling pressure on Thursday and added to the previous session's losses, led by dovish FOMC monetary policy statement. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged but signalled that it was ready to lower interest rates amid increasing uncertainties and receding inflationary pressure.
The US Dollar weakened across the board in reaction to dovish commentary and continued losing ground through the early part of Thursday's trading action. This coupled with the post-FOMC slump in the US Treasury bond yields to multi-year lows kept exerting some heavy downward pressure on the major.
The pair failed to gain any respite as bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by the Bank of Japan (BoJ)'s decision to leave key policy tools unchanged and retained the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% while maintaining the 10-year Japanese government yield target around 0%.
Thursday's strong follow-through weakness could further be attributed to some aggressive technical selling below the 108.00 handle, marking a near-term bearish breakthrough over a one-week-old trading range. Hence, a subsequent downfall, further towards challenging the 107.00 handle, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|108.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.7
|Daily SMA50
|110.08
|Daily SMA100
|110.47
|Daily SMA200
|111.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.62
|Previous Daily Low
|107.9
|Previous Weekly High
|108.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.16
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD tops 1.2700 ahead of UK retail sales, BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales, the Bank of England's decision, and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY: Steady around 107.60 amid weaker T-yields, BOJ's status-quo
Amid weakness in Treasury yields, Middle East tensions and BOJ's status-quo, the USD/JPY pair is seen consolidating the drop to 5-month lows of 107.56, as the bears await fresh impetus for the next push lower.
Gold: Bulls target 2014 top, overbought RSI doubts the rise
With the global risk-aversion wave fueling Gold prices to the highest since March 2014, the yellow metal aims for that year top during additional upside. However, overbought RSI can trigger the pullback moves.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.