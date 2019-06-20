USD/JPY tumbles to fresh multi-month lows in tandem with a slump in US bond yields

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD weakens after the Fed opened doors for rate cuts by the end of 2019.
  • Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing slump in the US bond yields.
  • BoJ’s decision to maintain status-quo fails to provide any respite for the bulls.

The USD selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour, with the USD/JPY pair tumbling to fresh multi-month lows around mid-107.00s.

The pair remained under intense selling pressure on Thursday and added to the previous session's losses, led by dovish FOMC monetary policy statement. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged but signalled that it was ready to lower interest rates amid increasing uncertainties and receding inflationary pressure. 

The US Dollar weakened across the board in reaction to dovish commentary and continued losing ground through the early part of Thursday's trading action. This coupled with the post-FOMC slump in the US Treasury bond yields to multi-year lows kept exerting some heavy downward pressure on the major.

The pair failed to gain any respite as bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by the Bank of Japan (BoJ)'s decision to leave key policy tools unchanged and retained the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% while maintaining the 10-year Japanese government yield target around 0%.  

Thursday's strong follow-through weakness could further be attributed to some aggressive technical selling below the 108.00 handle, marking a near-term bearish breakthrough over a one-week-old trading range. Hence, a subsequent downfall, further towards challenging the 107.00 handle, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.54
Today Daily Change -0.56
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 108.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.7
Daily SMA50 110.08
Daily SMA100 110.47
Daily SMA200 111.19
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.62
Previous Daily Low 107.9
Previous Weekly High 108.8
Previous Weekly Low 108.16
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

