USD/JPY technical analysis: Oscillates in a familiar trading range, FOMC eyed for fresh directional impetus

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
  • The pair remains well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so, awaiting s fresh impetus from the FOMC monetary policy update.

Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on hourly charts have been supportive of a firm intraday directional move, albeit bearish oscillators on the daily chart point to an extension of the recent bearish trajectory and additional weakness. 

However, given that the pair has repeatedly shown resilience below the 108.00 round figure mark, bearish traders are likely to wait for a strong follow-through selling below the mentioned handle before positioning for any further depreciating move.

On the upside, a short-term descending trend-line – extending from yearly tops set on April 24, is likely to act as an immediate strong resistance, which if cleared might negate the bearish set-up and prompt some aggressive short-covering move.

Above the mentioned barrier, the pair is likely to accelerate the recovery towards reclaiming the 109.00 handle before eventually darting to its next major hurdle near the 109.60 supply zone.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.4
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 108.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.81
Daily SMA50 110.14
Daily SMA100 110.48
Daily SMA200 111.21
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.68
Previous Daily Low 108.06
Previous Weekly High 108.8
Previous Weekly Low 108.16
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations

GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement

USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement

USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level

Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level

Gold prices edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from levels beyond the $1350 region.

Gold News

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.

FED news

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location