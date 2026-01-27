The USD/JPY pair slumps to over three-month lows near 152.30 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on speculation about a possible coordinated intervention by Japanese and US authorities. Traders await the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday, with no change in rates expected.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Monday that officials will closely coordinate with the US and act in accordance with their joint finance ministers’ agreement last September. His comments echoed the finance ministry’s top FX official, Atsushi Mimura, who said Japan was keeping close contact with the US.

"While there are several potential culprits for the dollar’s drop, the main driver is the fallout from reports that the US Treasury is considering direct currency intervention," Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Additionally, US President Donald Trump stated that the value of the USD is "great" when asked whether he thought it had declined too much. His comments exert some selling pressure on the Greenback against the JPY.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at their current target range of 3.50% to 3.75% at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday. This follows three consecutive rate cuts in 2025. Traders will closely monitor the Fed Press Conference following the policy meeting, as it could provide important clues for the months ahead. Any hawkish remarks from Fed officials could underpin the USD in the near term.

(This story was corrected on January 28 at 00:15 GMT to say, in the first bullet point, that USD/JPY falls to around 152.30 in Wednesday’s early Asian session, not Tuesday.)