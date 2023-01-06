- December’s US Nonfarm Payrolls data weakened the US Dollar, even though the labor market remains tight.
- Average Hourly Earnings easing sparked speculations for a dovish move of the Federal Reserve in the February meeting.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Likely to remain downward biased below 133.00.
The USD/JPY struggles at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 134.82, dropping beneath the 134.00 mark, after US economic data, although positive, weighed on the US Dollar, exacerbating a fall of 100 pips in the major. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 132.81, below its opening price by 0.44%.
The US Department of Labor revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls in December increased by 223K, above estimates of 200K, data showed on Friday. The Unemployment Rate fell to 3.5% YoY, against estimates of 3.7%, while Average hourly earnings rose 4.6%, below the market consensus of 5.0%, welcomed news for Fed officials, who see wage pressures as a hurdle to tackle inflation.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Fed Watcher Nick Timiraos Tweeted that “revisions to average hourly earnings data paint a marginally less worrisome picture for the Fed on wages than the Nov report.”
The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against a basket of rivals, tumbled below the 105.000 mark, spurred by that Timiraous Tweet, at 104.963. Nevertheless, it recovered some ground, above 105.000 before reversing its trend, and turned negative at around 104.682, down by 0.46%.
Meanwhile, US Treasury bond yields edged lower by nine bps, down at 3.625%, a headwind for the USD/JPY, which is diving from daily highs reached at 134.77.
Of late, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic is crossing newswires. He said that December’s labor market data does not change his outlook on the economy, adding that the Fed needs to stay the course as inflation remains too high. Bostic's base case for the Federal Funds rate (FFR) is to hit the 5.00-5.25% range, and to stay at that level, well into 2024.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
In the short term, the USD/JPY hourly chart flashes the US Dollar continues to weaken, extending its gains beneath the daily pivot point at 133.04. On its way down, the USD/JPY cleared the 20 and 50-EMAs, though a downslope trendline and the confluence of the 100 and 200-EMAs around 132.55/57 might stall the fall, shy of the S1 daily pivot at 132.03. On the flip side, if the USD/JPY reclaims 133.00, that could open the door for a resumption of the uptrend, exposing resistance levels like the 134.00 mark, followed by the R1 daily pivot point at 134.45.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|133.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.95
|Daily SMA50
|138.33
|Daily SMA100
|140.99
|Daily SMA200
|136.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.06
|Previous Daily Low
|131.68
|Previous Weekly High
|134.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.78
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.