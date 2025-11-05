TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY trims recent losses, nearing 154.00 with US data on tap

  • The US Dollar's pullback finds support at 153.00 and crawls towards 154.00.
  • The cautious tone of the BoJ's minutes has increased pressure on the Yen.
  • US ADP data is expected to show a mild increase on net employment in October.
USD/JPY trims recent losses, nearing 154.00 with US data on tap
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet


The US Dollar is trimming some losses against the Japanese Yen, returning to levels near 154.00 on Wednesday's European session, after hitting lows right below 152.00 on Tuesday. The Dollar's rebound, however, remains frail amid the risk-averse market mood, with all eyes on US employment and services activity data, due later today.

The cautious tone of the minutes of October's Bank of Japan (BoJ) Monetary Policy meeting has put some pressure on the Yen as some members remained wary about hiking interest rates further amid the downside risk to the economy stemming from US tariffs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan's top FX diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, warned that the recent Yen moves deviate from fundamentals, as the pair reaches levels that triggered BoJ interventions in 2022 and 2024.

The US Dollar remains firm in risk-averse markets

Risk aversion keeps driving markets on Wednesday as investors pare back bets of further Fed monetary easing in December, while the US government shutdown enters its fifth week without an end in sight and is on track to become the largest in history.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains steady near three-month highs, with investors awaiting the release of October's ADP Employment Report for further clues about the Fed's rate path.

Private employment is expected to have increased by 25,000, after a 32,000 decline in September. Still well below the 150,000 monthly new jobs averaged from 2010 to 2025.

Somewhat later, the US ISM Services PMI is expected to show a moderate rebound to 50.8 in October, from 50 in September.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.



Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains bullish while above 153.00

USD/JPY Chart
USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

The pair has broken the small triangle pattern around 154.20 and is now testing support at a previous resistance area at 153.00. Technical indicators are turning lower, as the Relative Strength Index dipped below the 50 level, but the bullish structure from mid-September lows remains in place.

Bears should push prices below the 153.00 area, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October 29-30 bull run crosses trendline support. A confirmation below here would increase pressure towartds the October 30 low, at 152.20.

To the upside, the October 30 and November 4 highs, near 154.50, are likely to challenge bulls ahead of the February 13 high, at 154.85. Further up, the 127.2% extension of last week's rally, at 155.30, emerges as a potential target.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers