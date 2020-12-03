USD/JPY trades with modest losses around 104.40-35 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Sustained USD selling bias failed to assist USD/JPY to capitalize on its early uptick to the 104.55 area.
  • COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit losses for the pair.
  • Investors now eye US Initial weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI for some trading impetus.

The USD/JPY pair witnessed some selling in the last hour and refreshed daily lows, around the 104.35 region amid a broad-based US dollar weakness.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 104.55 region, instead met with some fresh supply and extended the previous day's retracement slide from one-week tops. The bearish pressure surrounding the USD remained unabated through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.

Hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures to aid the pandemic-hit US economy revived following the release of ADP report on Wednesday. According to ADP, the US private-sector employers added 307K jobs in November as against 410K anticipated and added to growing market worries about the economic fallout from the imposition of recent COVID-19 restrictions in several US states.

That said, the latest optimism over the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and might help limit further losses for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and said to start inoculation of those most as risk early next week.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that this week's bounce from the 103.80 region has already run out of the steam and positioning for any further depreciating move. In the meantime, Thursday's releases of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI from the US might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.38
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 104.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.39
Daily SMA50 104.88
Daily SMA100 105.41
Daily SMA200 106.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.75
Previous Daily Low 104.23
Previous Weekly High 104.76
Previous Weekly Low 103.68
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

