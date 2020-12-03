USD/JPY trades with modest losses around 104.40-35 region

- Sustained USD selling bias failed to assist USD/JPY to capitalize on its early uptick to the 104.55 area.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit losses for the pair.
- Investors now eye US Initial weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI for some trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed some selling in the last hour and refreshed daily lows, around the 104.35 region amid a broad-based US dollar weakness.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 104.55 region, instead met with some fresh supply and extended the previous day's retracement slide from one-week tops. The bearish pressure surrounding the USD remained unabated through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures to aid the pandemic-hit US economy revived following the release of ADP report on Wednesday. According to ADP, the US private-sector employers added 307K jobs in November as against 410K anticipated and added to growing market worries about the economic fallout from the imposition of recent COVID-19 restrictions in several US states.
That said, the latest optimism over the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and might help limit further losses for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and said to start inoculation of those most as risk early next week.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that this week's bounce from the 103.80 region has already run out of the steam and positioning for any further depreciating move. In the meantime, Thursday's releases of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI from the US might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|104.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.39
|Daily SMA50
|104.88
|Daily SMA100
|105.41
|Daily SMA200
|106.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.75
|Previous Daily Low
|104.23
|Previous Weekly High
|104.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.68
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits three-month highs amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3450, the highest since September, shrugging off Brexit concerns. France may reportedly veto a deal if it sees too many compromises from the EU. The final US Services PMI, vaccine developments and US data are all awaited.
EUR/USD resumes advance, reaches fresh highs
The EUR/USD pair is firmly advancing beyond 1.2100, trading at levels that were last seen in April 2018. The dollar is under pressure amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and an upcoming vaccine. Investors are shrugging off Germany's extended restrictions.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, or over one-week highs around the $1840 region.
Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs
Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!