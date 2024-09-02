USD/JPY trades higher as investors continue to bet on the US economy

- USD/JPY is rising on the back of a strengthening US Dollar as traders grow more optimistic about the US economic outlook.
- US employment data out this week will be key in their evaluations and will probably impact the pair.
- The Japanese Yen remains supported by a run of positive data and expectations the BoJ will soon raise interest rates.
USD/JPY is trading up a half a percent in the 146.90s on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) continues its recovery from the late August lows, whilst the Japanese Yen (JPY) treads water.
The US Dollar’s bounce gained some impetus after the release of July’s US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday. The PCE is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. The data showed that US inflation remained unchanged compared to the previous month and helped reassure investors that the US economy was probably not deccelerating as quickly as some had feared. In a “soft-landing” scenario the US Dollar is likely to hold its strength better than if the economy crashes.
USD/JPY may see its gains capped, however, as the JPY finds support from a run of strong data out of Japan. Capital expenditure by Japanese companies expanded by 7.4% in the second quarter, marking the thirteenth consecutive quarter of growth, data showed on Sunday. Jibun Manufacturing PMI, meanwhile, was revised up to 49.8 from 49.5 in August, moving closer to 50 above which it would mark expansion.
Data out last week further increased the chances of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raising interest rates in the coming months, a move that would support the Japanese Yen by increasing foreign capital inflows. Annual flash Tokyo CPI ex fresh food for July came out at 2.4% compared to 2.2% in the previous month and beating expectations of 2.2%, according to data from the Statistics Bureau of Japan on Thursday. The Tokyo data suggested that Japan-wide inflation could show a similar rise.
Japan employment data, however, was not as strong. The Japanese Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 2.7% in July from 2.5% in June.
Analysts at Capital Economics, however, dismissed the rise in unemployment saying “our conviction that the Bank (BoJ) will press ahead with another rate hike is growing.”
“The jump in the unemployment rate in July is a lagged response to the weakness in economic activity around the turn of the year,” said Marcel Thieliant, Head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.
US employment data key for USD/JPY
Unlike the Yen, employment data could be key for the Dollar, however, after the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted risks to the labor market in his pivotal speech in Jackson Hole. Popwell stated that the risks to the labor market now outweighed risks from high inflation.
The week ahead sees a batch of US employment metrics released that will provide more detail on how bad the US employment situation is. These include ADP Employment Change, Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims and the main event – the US Bureau of Labor Statistics Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for August, released on Friday.
If US employment data paints a negative picture of the labor market in the US it could prompt a sell-off in USD/JPY as the Dollar depreciates from traders pricing in steeper interest rate cuts from the Fed.
Currently the probabilities of the Fed making a large 0.50% cut at their September 18 meeting are still only about 30% with a 0.25% cut fully priced in, however, weak employment data could increase the chances of a larger cut with negative effects on USD pairs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady slightly above 1.1050
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range slightly above 1.1050 on the first trading day of September. The US Dollar struggles to build on the previous week's gains as trading conditions remain thin, with US markets remaining closed on Labor Day.
GBP/USD trades in tight channel below 1.3150
GBP/USD moves sideways below 1.3150 in the second half of the day on Monday. Financial markets in the US remain closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday, not allowing the pair to make a decisive move in either direction.
Gold fluctuates at around $2,500 to start the week
Gold struggles to find direction on Monday as it continues to move up and down at around $2,500. Later in the week, key macroeconomic data releases from the US, including August PMI figures and the jobs report, could trigger the next big action in XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin at risk of further decline, Ethereum recovers to $2,500, XRP holds steady at $0.55
Bitcoin and Ethereum gain ground on Monday after opening September in the red. XRP hovers around $0.55 as pro-crypto attorneys discuss the impact of a possible SEC appeal to the Ripple lawsuit ruling.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.