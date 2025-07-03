USD/JPY trades cautiously positive around 144.00 ahead of key US data

- USD/JPY trades cautiously higher around 144.00 ahead of the US NFP data for June.
- Soft US labor market would accelerate Fed dovish bets for the July policy meeting.
- BoJ Takata is hopeful that the central bank will resume monetary tightening gradually.
The USD/JPY pair edges higher to near 143.90 during European trading hours on Thursday. The pair trades cautiously higher as the US Dollar (USD) ticks up ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
The official employment data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook as officials have cited growing labor market concerns lately and have supported interest rate cuts for addressing the same.
"The Fed should not wait for the job market to crash in order to cut rates," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in an interview near the last week of June.
Economists expect US employers to have added 110K workers, fewer than 139K in May. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have accelerated to 4.3% from the prior reading of 4.2%.
On the global front, investors are awaiting development in trade negotiations between Washington and its trading partners as the reciprocal tariff deadline of July 9 approaches. Meanwhile, the US has struck a trade agreement with Vietnam in which it has slashed additional tariffs to 20% from 40% announced earlier.
In Japan, Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials continue to keep the door open for more interest rate hikes. BoJ board member Hajime Takata stated earlier in the day that the central bank could resume the monetary tightening cycle steadily after scrutinizing the impact of tariffs by the US.
“My view is that the BoJ needs to support economic activity for the time being by maintaining its current accommodative monetary policy stance, Takata said and added, “At the same time, I believe BoJ should gradually and cautiously shift gears in its monetary policy.”
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jul 03, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 110K
Previous: 139K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1800 as focus shifts to key US labor data
EUR/USD keeps its range at around 1.1800 in European trading on Thursday. The pair trades with caution as the US Dollar finds its feet amid US-Vietnam trade deal optimism. Traders, however, refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3650, awaits US NFP for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is rebounding above 1.3650 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling shrugs off looming UK fiscal concerns amid a steady US Dollar as traders reposition ahead of the US June employment data for June due later in the day.
Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines near one-week high ahead of US NFP report
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $3,340 area and holds steady near the top end of the weekly range through the first half of the European session. Traders seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for cues about the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.
US Nonfarm Payrolls set to increase mildly in June as US labor market continues to cool
The all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June will be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 110,000 in June after reporting a 139,000 increase in May. The Unemployment Rate will likely tick higher to 4.3% during the same period, following May’s 4.2%.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.