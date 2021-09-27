USD/JPY touches multi-month high above 111.00 amid stronger USD

- USD/JPY edges higher on Tuesday following the previous day’s gains.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
- Hawkish Fed members, reduced contagion Evergrande risk and general risk-on mood aids USD.
USD/JPY refreshes daily highs above 111.00 on Tuesday extending the overnight gains. The pair composed of nearly 40-pips movement in the previous session fueled by the upside in the greenback. At the time of writing USD/JPY, is trading at 110.99, up 0.01% for the day.
The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.47% on Monday on the hawkish Fed’s members. New York Fed President John Williams warned on the debt ceiling issue, further he said that it was reasonable to expect tapering could be done by the middle of the next year. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic discarded long worrisome inflation concerns.
In addition, the US Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell considered inflation concerns, hiring difficulties, and other drivers of price as transitory ahead of his testimony Tuesday for the Senate Banking Committee.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against six major currencies, peaked above 93.40 following the remarks from Fed’s member and upbeat US Durable Goods Orders data. The readings came higher by 1.8% in August, much above the market forecast of 0.7% increase. Investors digested the Evergrande debt crisis and regulatory crackdown in China.
As for now, traders are waiting for US Goods Trade Balance and are digesting the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes to gauge market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|110.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.89
|Daily SMA50
|109.88
|Daily SMA100
|109.89
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.79
|Previous Daily Low
|110.25
|Previous Weekly High
|110.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
Ripple to plunge to $0.70
XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence: Unhappy but still spending
Consumer Confidence expected to rise slightly to 114.5 in September. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February. Weak Consumer Confidence did not damage August Retail Sales or Durable Goods Orders.