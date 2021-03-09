USD/JPY to slide towards the 107.60/106.85 zone – Commerzbank

USD/JPY is at the 109.01 target and analysts at Commerzbank allow for profit-taking in the US dollar near-term. Thus, the pair is expected to fall to the 107.60-106.85 region.
See – USD/JPY: Levels between 109.00 and 110.00 to be the top for this current rally – MUFG
Key quotes
“USD/JPY has reached the 200-week ma at 109.01, we also have a 55-month ma at 109.25 and the 2016-2021 resistance line at 110.00. If that is not enough we have a 13 count on the daily chart and TD resistance at 109.47. All suggest that we are likely to see some profit-taking imminently and we would continue to tighten stops and lighten up long positions.”
“Intraday Elliott wave counts are implying a small retracement to 107.60/106.85 ahead of further strength.”
“Initial support lies at 106.22, the mid-February high. Key support remains the uptrend at 105.53.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
Gold: Descending channel breakdown, death-cross favours bears
A combination of factors dragged gold to fresh multi-month lows on Monday. A modest pullback in the US bond yields extended some support to the metal. The underlying bullish sentiment should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.