USD/JPY to recapture the 106 level on a break above 105.80

USD/JPY is up this Tuesday, trading near a daily high of 105.73 as the market is cautiously optimistic ahead of Fed’s speakers and the presidential debate. The pair is biased higher and needs to break above 105.80 to accelerate the upmove, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“The greenback remains under pressure against most major rivals, as investors maintain a cautiously optimistic stance ahead, amid hopes for a US coronavirus aid package and a Brexit trade deal. US Treasury yields ticked lower, ahead of a bunch of Fed’s speakers and the first US Presidential debate that will take place later in the day.”
“From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is biased higher, although without enough strength. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators remain within positive levels, slowly grinding higher. Also, the pair is above its 20 and 100 SMA, which converge in the 105.40 price zone, while a mildly bearish 200 SMA caps advances around 105.80.”
“Beyond 105.80, the USD/JPY pair could accelerate north towards 106.25, the next relevant resistance level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as markets dismiss weak German inflation figures. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.