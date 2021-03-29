USD/JPY to reach the 110.00 mark in the immediate future

USD/JPY continued its consolidation in the early part of the last week staying below 109.25 resistance, but Thursday's finish just below this level set the stage for an easy traverse on Friday and a straight run to the 12-month high. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani, as long as the rate divergence between the US and Japan continues to widen, the USD/JPY will rise.
Key quotes
“If the US economy performs as forecast, Treasury rates could move substantially higher. With the BOJ committed to its dead-end and seemingly permanent zero rate policy, which inhibits Japan's economic recovery rather than helping it, the yen will stay on the defensive for the immediate future.”
“The area above 110.00 was heavily traded from late 2016 until the middle of 2019 and the lower levels will present many opportunities for profit-taking.”
“The two nearest resistance lines at 110.00 and 110.30 are from January 2020 and of lightweight. Resistance above 110.30 will be much harder to breach and a return to the base at 109.20 would not obviate the upward momentum. Only a return to the 108.60-109.20 range would blunt the overall direction.”
“The Relative Strength Index at 75.70 is overbought but as long as the pair stays above 109.20, not a sell signal. The nearest moving average (MV) at 108.39 adds to support at 108.30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Additional gains are likely with a break above $0.057
Dogecoin closed in the negative territory for five straight days and touched its lowest level in two weeks at $0.04965 before staging a rebound on Friday. As of writing, DOGE was posting modest daily gains at $0.05480.