USD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low.
  • 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems the key resistance.

Despite declining to a three-week low, USD/JPY fails to extend the south-run as its nearness to the important technical indicators. The quote trades around 108.00 by the press time of pre-European session on Friday.

The pair needs to close beyond 107.95, comprising the lower-end of 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and medium-term rising support line, to extend its latest drop and revisit October month low nearing 106.50.

However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at 107.52, can offer an intermediate halt during the downpour.

Alternatively, intra-day traders may keep looking for a bounce if prices increase over 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.45.

In doing so, the recent high around 109.30 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 109.40 will be their major challenges while aiming late-May high close to 110.70.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.99
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 108.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.3
Daily SMA50 107.63
Daily SMA100 107.58
Daily SMA200 109.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.9
Previous Daily Low 107.92
Previous Weekly High 108.78
Previous Weekly Low 108.25
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: Market turns indecisive ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

The EUR/USD market seems to have turned indecisive ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to show the job growth slowed in October due to the General Motors strike.

GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI, US NFP

GBP/USD keeps the bids amid UK political optimism, greenback weakness. US-China trade story keeps risk sentiment dwindled ahead of the key data. Fedspeak and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI add to the catalysts.

USD/JPY: Bears take a breather, re-takes 108.00

USD/JPY is seen recovering some ground, in a bid to regain the 108 handle, mainly tracking the bounce in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures, following a steep drop overnight induced by fresh US-China trade tensions. 

Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution

Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same

Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .

