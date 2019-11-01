USD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence

- USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low.
- 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems the key resistance.
Despite declining to a three-week low, USD/JPY fails to extend the south-run as its nearness to the important technical indicators. The quote trades around 108.00 by the press time of pre-European session on Friday.
The pair needs to close beyond 107.95, comprising the lower-end of 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and medium-term rising support line, to extend its latest drop and revisit October month low nearing 106.50.
However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at 107.52, can offer an intermediate halt during the downpour.
Alternatively, intra-day traders may keep looking for a bounce if prices increase over 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.45.
In doing so, the recent high around 109.30 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 109.40 will be their major challenges while aiming late-May high close to 110.70.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.99
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|108.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.3
|Daily SMA50
|107.63
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.9
|Previous Daily Low
|107.92
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.63
