USD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence

USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low.

50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines.

61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems the key resistance.

Despite declining to a three-week low, USD/JPY fails to extend the south-run as its nearness to the important technical indicators. The quote trades around 108.00 by the press time of pre-European session on Friday.

The pair needs to close beyond 107.95, comprising the lower-end of 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and medium-term rising support line, to extend its latest drop and revisit October month low nearing 106.50.

However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at 107.52, can offer an intermediate halt during the downpour.

Alternatively, intra-day traders may keep looking for a bounce if prices increase over 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.45.

In doing so, the recent high around 109.30 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 109.40 will be their major challenges while aiming late-May high close to 110.70.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: pullback expected