USD/JPY technical analysis: Risk environment takes it toll on USD/JPY

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • There has been a strong bout of Yen strength in the market.
  • USD/JPY moves 0.08% lower as the EU indices suffer.

USD/JPY 1-hour Chart

USD/JPY has been hit by a large amount of selling in the last hour or so.

The FTSE 100 and DAX are both underperforming today after Trump disappointed markets yesterday.

looking at the hourly chart below, the price has taken a dive after breaking the technical pattern.

There was a classic pattern retest before the move lower and now the pair trades 0.08% down for the day.

The consolidation low is at 108.64 and of this breaks the next meaningful support on the daily chart is at 108.45.

USD/JPY analysis

 

Additional Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.97
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 108.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.75
Daily SMA50 108.09
Daily SMA100 107.67
Daily SMA200 109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.3
Previous Daily Low 108.92
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 108.1
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony

EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony

EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Risk environment takes it toll on USD/JPY

USD/JPY: Risk environment takes it toll on USD/JPY

There has been a strong bout of Yen strength in the market. USD/JPY moves 0.08% lower as the EU indices suffer.

USD/JPY News

Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell

Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell

The once troy of the yellow metal is up marginally early in the European trading hours, navigating the area below $1,460 amidst a better mood in the dollar and the generalized offered tone in the safe havens.

Gold News

UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide

UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide

UK inflation is set to slow to 1.6% yearly in October. Odds of a rate cut may rise if CPI extends its slump. GBP/USD bias is to the downside after weak data, fresh election uncertainty.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures