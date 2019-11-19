USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Pullback from 61.8% Fibo. keeps 50/100-day EMA in focus

- USD/JPY fails to sustain bounces off 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- October low gains bears’ attention during the downside break.
The USD/JPY pair’s failure to stay strong beyond three-day highs drags it back to key support confluence as it trades near 108.60 during early Tuesday.
The pair now aims to re-test 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at 108.40. However, a confluence of 50 and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 108.30/25 will be the key to limit the pair’s further downside.
In a case where prices close below 108.25, October month bottom surrounding 106.50 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 109.36 opens the door for the quote’s extended run-up to 110.00 round-figure, near May 30 high, whereas May 21 top close to 110.70 could please buyers next.
If at all bulls manage to cross 110.70, early-April low near 110.85 could question bulls targeting the yearly top near 112.40.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.63
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|108.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|108.24
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.08
|Previous Daily Low
|108.51
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY bounces-back towards 108.70 on BOJ's Kuroda
USD/JPY is on a road to recovery from 108.47 lows, now testing daily highs near 108.70 region, as the dovish comments from BOJ Governor Kuroda on negative rates are not boding well for the Japanese yen. Further, an uptick in S&P 500 futures also aids the recovery.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.