USD/JPY technical analysis: Prices moves higher with rising wedge formation

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/JPY pushes higher in line with equities and risk assets.
  • The rising wedge formation is being well respected and we are nearing the top.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY is pushing higher as a strong bout of risk sentiment enters the market. Stocks are pushing to all-time highs and safe-haven assets are falling.

The rising wedge formation on the chart is being well respected and the price is nearing the top of the chart structure.

Above the patter is another resistance level at 109.75. This level was used at support back in March (22nd) and often previous support can become resistance.

If the price moved beyond the chart pattern it will become an accelerated move and the pattern top could then become support.

USD/JPY analysis

Additional Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.33
Today Daily Change  0.39
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 108.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.6
Daily SMA50 107.86
Daily SMA100 107.6
Daily SMA200  109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.19
Previous Daily Low 108.82
Previous Weekly High 109.29
Previous Weekly Low 107.89
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures