USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Multi-week-old rising trendline questions break of 61.8% Fibo.

- USD/JPY steps back from a 17-week-old rising trend-line.
- 200-day SMA adds to the support.
- Bullish MACD highlights the May-end top on the upside break.
With an upward sloping resistance line stopping the USD/JPY pair from extending its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement breakout, the quote pulls back to 109.45 by the press time of early Thursday.
Even so, 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) questions the pair’s latest declines and hence an upside break of 109.55 trend line figure can propel it to the late-May top near 110.00.
It’s worth mentioning that May 21 high near 110.70 and April 10 low surrounding 110.85 could lure buyers beyond 110.00.
Meanwhile, sellers will look for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its April-August declines, at 109.35, which in turn will highlight the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 108.93.
In a case where prices keep trading southwards past-108.93, 50% Fibonacci retracement and the monthly low, surrounding 108.40 and 107.90 respectively, should become bears’ favorites.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.47
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|109.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.8
|Daily SMA50
|108.35
|Daily SMA100
|107.74
|Daily SMA200
|108.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.61
|Previous Daily Low
|109.02
|Previous Weekly High
|109.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Doji on H4, fresh risk-off signal further recovery
Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD to take the bids near 1.1010 during Asian session.
GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY tracks the S&P 500 futures recovery, re-takes 109.50
USD/JPY fell sharply from near half-yearly tops of 109.61 and hit session lows of 109.33 on fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk China and derail the ongoing trade negotiations. The spot now recovers to 109.50 levels, in tandem with S&P 500 futures.
Gold: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445
Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.
Override Threat Trump Forced to Sign Hong Kong Bill, China Will Retaliate
Trump signed legislation today threatening Hong Kong with sanctions for human rights abuses. China promises retaliation. But I suspect both Trump and China will try to sweep this dispute under the rug to get a trade deal passed. But nothing here would surprise me.