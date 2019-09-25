USD/JPY technical analysis: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart

- US-China trade optimism helped find some support near 38.2% Fibo. level.
- Further gains remained capped below the previous support breakpoint.
The USD/JPY pair showed some resilience below the 107.00 handle and managed to find decent support near 38.2% Fibo. level of the 104.45-108.48 recent recovery move from multi-year lows.
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and remained support, albeit bulls struggled to extend the momentum beyond 100-SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibo. level support breakpoint, now turned resistance near mid-107.00s, which should act as a key pivotal point for traders amid absent fundamental triggers.
Meanwhile, diverging technical indicators on hourly and daily charts haven’t been supportive of any firm intraday direction and thus, warrant caution before initiating any aggressive trading positions.
Having said that, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier now seems to set the stage for a move beyond the 108.00 handle, possibly towards retesting the recent swing highs near mid-108.00s.
On the flip side, the pair might continue to attract some buying near the 107.00 round-figure mark, which if broken should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing slide from multi-week tops.
USD/JPY 4-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|107.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.25
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.89
|Daily SMA200
|109.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.8
|Previous Daily Low
|106.96
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.10 amid growing trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, marginally lower. President Trump criticized China\s trade practices despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
GBP/USD pressured as parliament reconvenes and political uncertainty grows
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2450, off the highs. Optimism from parliament's reconvening has faded as the next steps are unclear. There is no breakthrough in Brexit talks.
USD/JPY: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1530 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within the striking distance of near three-week tops set in the previous session.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Falls in September
American consumers lost some of their ebullience this month as labor market success was undermined by the continuing stand-off in the US China trade dispute.