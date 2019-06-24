USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback supported above the 107.00 handle

- USD/JPY is in correcting up as the market is supported above 107.00.
- The level to beat for bulls is 107.70 followed by 108.25 resistance.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA crossed below the 100 DSMA which can be interpreted as bearish. USD/JPY almost reached the 107.00 figure.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Last week, the market found support near the 107.00 figure and is now in a correction up.
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
A break above 107.70 (current Friday high) could open the doors to 108.25 strong resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Alternatively, a break below 107.00 on a daily closing basis can see the main bear trend resuming and open the gates for a potential drop to 106.00 figure.
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|107.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.49
|Daily SMA50
|109.9
|Daily SMA100
|110.43
|Daily SMA200
|111.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.74
|Previous Daily Low
|107.04
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.38
