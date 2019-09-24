USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback is at daily lows against Yen, near 107.30 level

  • USD/JPY is weakening as the market is dropping from the September highs. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 107.22 support level.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is in a downtrend below its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMA). The market is currently retreating down from the September highs. 
 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation down in the medium term. On the way down, a break of 107.22 can expose the 106.88 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a downward bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 107.50 and 107.88 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.39
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 107.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.19
Daily SMA50 107.1
Daily SMA100 107.92
Daily SMA200 109.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.77
Previous Daily Low 107.31
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 107.48
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.24

 

 

