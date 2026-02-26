China Commerce Ministry expresses continuous communication with US

China’s Commerce Ministry said during European trading hours that it is keen to implement and safeguard the consensus reached with the United States (US) on February 4.

Remarks

Both sides maintain continuous communications at all levels.



Willing to work with the US to implement and safeguard the consensus reached in February 4th call.

Market reaction

There seems to be no meaningful impact of these comments on the Chinese Yuan (CNH) traded in the offshore market. During European trading hours, USD/CNH claws back half of its early losses, but is still 0.2% down to near 6.8380.