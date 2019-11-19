USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Greenback at daily lows against yen, near 108.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading at daily lows after the London close this Tuesday. 
  • The level to beat for bears is 108.50, followed by the 108.27 level.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is ranging below the 109.00 figure and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. In the last two months, the spot has been accelerating on the way up.
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 108.50 level and the 200 SMA. A break below this level can lead to a potential decline near the 108.27 swing low. 
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen near 108.75, 108.94, 109.05 and 109.35 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.51
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 108.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.76
Daily SMA50 108.24
Daily SMA100 107.7
Daily SMA200 109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.08
Previous Daily Low 108.51
Previous Weekly High 109.3
Previous Weekly Low 108.23
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

