USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

A sustained move beyond the said resistance might now assist the pair to surpass the 106.25 intermediate resistance and move back towards the 106.70-75 supply zone before eventually darting towards the 107.00 handle ahead of the next major hurdle near the 107.30-35 region. However, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have just started moving in the positive territory but struggled to gain traction on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting caution before aggressively positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Meanwhile, the downside is likely to remain cushioned by a support near mid-105.00s, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to slide further towards 105.30-25 intermediate support en-route the key 105.00 psychological mark and multi-year lows - around the 104.50-45 region.

