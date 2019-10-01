- USD/JPY rises to nearly two weeks high while confronting the key upside barrier.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA follow the breakout.
- Four-week-long rising trend-line limit near-term declines.
While taking bids to 108.22, USD/JPY trades near the highest in nearly two weeks on early Tuesday. The pair now confronts a downward-sloping trend-line stretched since May 21.
Given the upbeat conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI), coupled with the overall strength of the US Dollar (USD), the pair is likely to surpass 108.25/30 resistance.
In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of April-August declines, at 108.42, could become buyers’ next choice whereas 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 109.20 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 109.40 could entertain them afterward.
On the flip side, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a four-week-old rising trend-line, around 107.50 and 107.35 respectively, could limit pair’s pullback.
Should there be increased selling pressure below 107.35, 106.80/70 area has multiple supports to question bears.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|108.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.57
|Daily SMA50
|107.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.81
|Daily SMA200
|109.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.18
|Previous Daily Low
|107.74
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD testing multi-year lows on resurgent USD demand
EUR/USD came under fresh selling pressure and tests the multi-year lows sub-1.0900 amid the US Dollar's rise to fresh cycle highs in the DXY. Meanwhile, Germany's soft inflation data continues to weigh heading into the Eurozone Preliminary CPI release.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops above 108.00 amid firmer USD
USDJPY extends gains above 108.00 and flirts with eight-day highs, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar strength and risk-on action in the Asian equities, as the JPY markets appear to ignore Japan's sales tax hike.
Gold: Weaker around 8-week low as DXY hits multi-month high
With the US Dollar (DXY) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.
RBA Preview: rates to new record lows
The AUD/USD pair is depressed near multi-year lows ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, as the central bank is largely anticipated to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75%.