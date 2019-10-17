- The pair remains under some selling pressure for the second straight session.
- The ongoing slide dragged it below a two-month-old ascending trend-channel.
- Bears might now aim towards challenging the 0.9900 round-figure mark.
The USD/CHF pair extended this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the key parity mark and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session.
The ongoing slide to one-week lows has now dragged the pair below a confluence support near the 0.9940 region, which might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
The mentioned support comprised of 23.6% Fibonacci level of the pair’s 0.9659-1.0028 recent strong move up and the lower end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been falling in the bearish territory and also lost positive momentum on the daily chart, suggesting further downside.
However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have moved closer to slightly oversold conditions and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
Having said that, the pair still seems vulnerable to continue with its depreciating move and aim towards challenging the 0.9900 handle amid reviving safe-haven demand.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9933
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.995
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9943
|Daily SMA50
|0.988
|Daily SMA100
|0.9879
|Daily SMA200
|0.9956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9992
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9945
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9991
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9904
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9963
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9974
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0009
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0027
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
