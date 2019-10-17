The pair remains under some selling pressure for the second straight session.

The ongoing slide dragged it below a two-month-old ascending trend-channel.

Bears might now aim towards challenging the 0.9900 round-figure mark.

The USD/CHF pair extended this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the key parity mark and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session.



The ongoing slide to one-week lows has now dragged the pair below a confluence support near the 0.9940 region, which might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.



The mentioned support comprised of 23.6% Fibonacci level of the pair’s 0.9659-1.0028 recent strong move up and the lower end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel.



Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been falling in the bearish territory and also lost positive momentum on the daily chart, suggesting further downside.



However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have moved closer to slightly oversold conditions and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.



Having said that, the pair still seems vulnerable to continue with its depreciating move and aim towards challenging the 0.9900 handle amid reviving safe-haven demand.

USD/CHF daily chart