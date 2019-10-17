USD/CHF technical analysis: Breaks below 0.9940 confluence support, turns vulnerable

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair remains under some selling pressure for the second straight session.
  • The ongoing slide dragged it below a two-month-old ascending trend-channel.
  • Bears might now aim towards challenging the 0.9900 round-figure mark.

The USD/CHF pair extended this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the key parity mark and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session.
 
The ongoing slide to one-week lows has now dragged the pair below a confluence support near the 0.9940 region, which might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
 
The mentioned support comprised of 23.6% Fibonacci level of the pair’s 0.9659-1.0028 recent strong move up and the lower end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been falling in the bearish territory and also lost positive momentum on the daily chart, suggesting further downside.
 
However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have moved closer to slightly oversold conditions and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
 
Having said that, the pair still seems vulnerable to continue with its depreciating move and aim towards challenging the 0.9900 handle amid reviving safe-haven demand.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9933
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.995
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9943
Daily SMA50 0.988
Daily SMA100 0.9879
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9992
Previous Daily Low 0.9945
Previous Weekly High 0.9991
Previous Weekly Low 0.9904
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9963
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9974
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9933
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9915
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9886
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.998
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0009
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1085/90 with eyes on EU summit

EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1085/90 with eyes on EU summit

Despite benefiting from downbeat US data and shift in ECB policymakers’ bias, the EUR/USD pair stays below key resistance-zone while taking rounds to 1.1077.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit

GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit

The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday and consolidated the overnight positive move to five-month tops.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments

USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments

USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support

Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support

Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position. 

Gold News

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures