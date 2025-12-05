US PCE Price Index rises 2.8% in September as expected

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.8% on a yearly basis in September, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday. This print followed the 2.7% increase recorded in August and came in line with the market expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index was up 0.3%, matching analysts' estimate and the August print.

The core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.8% on a yearly basis, down from 2.9% in August.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen posting small daily losses near 99.00.