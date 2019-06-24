USD/JPY technical analysis: Bears likely to aim towards challenging descending trend-channel support

- The USD/JPY pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month lows set on Friday.
- Near-term oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor lending some support, though the uptick lacked any strong conviction.
Looking at a slightly bigger picture, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel from yearly tops - set on April 24, indicating a well-established near-term bearish trend.
This coupled with the fact that the pair has found acceptance below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.69-112.40 up-move further support prospects for an extension of the bearish trajectory.
A sustained break below the 107.00 handle will add credence to the negative outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to aim towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the 106.35 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront fresh supply near the 108.00 handle ahead of the 108.50-70 resistance – marking 50% Fibo. level and also nearing the trend-channel hurdle.
Only a convincing break through the mentioned confluence barrier might negate the bearish outlook and prompt some aggressive short-covering move, lifting the pair beyond the 109.00 round figure mark.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|107.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.49
|Daily SMA50
|109.9
|Daily SMA100
|110.43
|Daily SMA200
|111.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.74
|Previous Daily Low
|107.04
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD bounces-back towards monthly tops near 1.2770
The GBP/USD pair stalled the corrective slide near 1.2725 region and now resumes its advance towards monthly tops of 1.2767, as the US dollar slips again amid falling Treasury yields on mounting US-Iran tensions.
USD/JPY: Bears likely to aim towards challenging descending trend-channel support
The USD/JPY pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month lows set on Friday. Near-term oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor lending some support.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1400 mark, below multi-year tops
Gold held steady above the key $1400 psychological mark and was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-year tops.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.