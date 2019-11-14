USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 6-week-old rising trendline, 108.30 on seller’s radar

- USD/JPY drops to the eight-day low amid the on-going rush to risk-safety.
- Multiple resistances, bearish MACD keep buyers away.
Escalating protests in Hong Kong and uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal exert downside pressure on the USD/JPY pair as it drops to multi-day low while trading near 108.70 ahead of Thursday’s European session.
With the bearish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), the quote is declining further towards the six-week-old rising support line, at 108.50 now. However, 108.30 confluence including 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside will challenge sellers afterward.
Given the bears’ dominance past-108.30, the monthly bottom close to 108.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 107.60 could come back on the chart.
Alternatively, 109.00 acts as an immediate upside barrier for the pair while a break of which could shift buyer’s attention to a horizontal line around 109.30 and then to monthly top adjacent to 109.50.
During the quote’s run-up beyond 109.50, late-May tops near 110.00 and 110.70 could become bull’s favorites.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.68
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|108.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.75
|Daily SMA50
|108.14
|Daily SMA100
|107.68
|Daily SMA200
|109.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.15
|Previous Daily Low
|108.65
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Seesaws around 61.8% Fibo. amid bullish MACD
Despite staying below 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), EUR/USD bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its October month upside while taking rounds to 1.1006.
GBP/USD: Indecisive between 21-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo.
With the consecutive two Doji formations of the GBP/USD pair’s daily chart, the quote portrays traders’ indecision while taking rounds to 1.2850 amid Thursday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY revisits multi-day lows as risk-off gathers steam
USD/JPY meets fresh supply and heads back towards the five-day lows of 108.65, as the risk-off sentiment gathers steam amid weak Japanese and Chinese fundamentals while renewed US-China trade tensions also dampen the market mood.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.