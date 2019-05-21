USD/JPY technical analysis: 21-day SMA challenges upside bias despite trend-line break

- Break of short-term descending trend-line favors advances if buyers clear 21-day SMA.
- Immediate upward sloping support-line can limit the declines.
Despite breaking four-week-old trend-line resistance, the USD/JPY pair couldn’t cross 21-day simple moving average (SMA) as it slips beneath 110.50 ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
With this, prices are likely to revisit 110.30 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of January 10 to April 24 upside, at 110.10. However, an ascending trend-line stretched since May 13 may limit the pair’s further declines at 109.80/75.
In a case where sellers dominate market sentiment, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 109.55 and current month lows near 109.00 could become their favorites.
Alternatively, a successful break of 110.65 comprising 21-day SMA could further escalate the pair’s rise towards 50-day SMA level of 111.00.
Also, pair’s extended north-run past-111.00 can avail 111.70 and 112.20 as intermediate halts ahead of highlighting April highs adjacent to 112.40.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 111.44
- R2 111.06
- R1 110.78
- PP 110.4
-
- S1 110.11
- S2 109.73
- S3 109.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.