USD/JPY surrenders gains despite the uptick in US equity index futures

- USD/JPY erases gains despite the 0.26% gain in the S&P 500 futures.
- The pair has come under pressure, possibly due to the minor drop in the Treasury yields.
The bid tone around the Japanese Yen strengthened, pushing the USD/JPY pair lower from the session high of 107.69 to 107.52 despite the rise in the US equity index futures.
As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting 0.26% gains. Even so, the anti-risk Yen has picked up a bid, possibly due to the decline in the US yields.
The US 10-year Treasury yield is currently trading at 1.71%, representing two basis points drop on the day. Meanwhile, the two-year yield, which is more sensitive to the short-term interest rate expectations, is down one basis point at 1.68%.
Focus on Kuroda's speech
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is scheduled to speak at 05:30 GMT. The central bank head is likely to reiterate the willingness to ramp up the already massive stimulus program if the economy is derailed from the track to the 2% inflation target.
The Yen, however, may not weaken on governor Kuroda's dovish talk, as there is a growing belief that the central bank has little room to provide more stimulus and any additional measure is unlikely to be effective.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|107.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.19
|Daily SMA50
|107.1
|Daily SMA100
|107.92
|Daily SMA200
|109.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.77
|Previous Daily Low
|107.31
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.24
