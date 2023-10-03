USD/JPY surges to 11-month highs near 150.00

- USD/JPY strengthens due to the increased risk-off sentiment.
- BoJ announced an unscheduled bond-purchasing exercise on Monday.
- Higher US Treasury yields contribute support to underpin the Greenback.
USD/JPY surges to its highest level in eleven months, hovering around the 149.90. This upward movement is attributed to the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from a decline in investor appetite and increased risk-off sentiment, leading to a flow of funds into the safe-haven USD.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is persisting in its ultra-loose monetary policy framework, as evidenced by its announcement of an unscheduled bond-purchasing exercise on Monday. This move is aimed at curbing the upward spiral in Japanese government bond yields.
The BoJ's intervention in the bond market is part of its ongoing efforts to maintain monetary accommodation and stabilize financial markets. The central bank often engages in bond-purchasing activities to influence interest rates and ensure liquidity in the financial system.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to an 11-month high on the back of higher US Treasury yield. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose above its highest level since 2007, which stands at 4.67% at the time of writing.
Additionally, the mixed United States (US) data released on Monday, reinforced the Greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.0 in September from 47.6 in the previous reading, above the market consensus of 47.7. Manufacturing Prices Paid fell significantly from 48.4 to 43.8. The Employment Index rose from 48.4 to 51.2.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman stated on Monday that it sounds appropriate to raise the policy rate further and maintain it at restrictive levels for an extended period.
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr emphasized a cautious approach to monetary policy. Barr stated that the central bank should be mindful not just of how much interest rates will increase, but also of the duration they will be held at a sufficiently restrictive level. Despite this, Barr believes that the Fed can manage inflation without causing significant harm to the job market.
Traders await the US employment data, with the release of the ADP report on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
USD/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|149.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.14
|Daily SMA50
|145.84
|Daily SMA100
|143.29
|Daily SMA200
|138.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.88
|Previous Daily Low
|149.37
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.25
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.54
AUD/USD hits fresh 11-month low below 0.6350 after RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure and hit 11-month lows below 0.6350, in a delayed reaction to the expected no-interest rate change policy announcement from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The RBA left the OCR unchanged at 4.10% for the fourth straight meeting in October.
USD/JPY trades just below the potential intervention level of 150.00
USD/JPY is trading close to the highest level in eleven months, just below the alleged FX intervention level of 150.00. The pair is biding time while digesting the verbal intervention from Japanese authorities. Broad US Dollar strength alongside firmer US Treasury bond yields have driven the pair northward.
Gold could stage a rebound if $1,810 support holds
Gold is consolidating its week-long run of losses while languishing at its lowest level in seven months below $1,820. The underlying bullish tone around the United States Dollar (USD) remains intact, in the wake of surging US Treasury bond yields, exacerbating the pain in XAU/USD price.
Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend
Chainlink price is cooking up a recovery rally after exhausting consolidation beneath a macro descending trendline. However, it remains confined within a range in the weekly timeframe, but an opportunity for breaking out could present soon.
Central banks likely done with hiking rates
The past month has been characterized by tightening financial conditions, as still upbeat macro data and hawkish central bank commentary not least in the US have pushed back against the notion of early rate cuts.