USD/JPY struggles to capitalize on modest intraday bounce, remains below 140.00 mark

- USD/JPY reverses an intraday dip and draws support from the emergence of USD dip-buying.
- A goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helps revive demand for the buck.
- Intervention fears, a softer risk tone could underpin the JPY and cap the upside for the major.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the 139.00 mark on Tuesday and stalls the overnight retracement slide from a multi-day peak. Spot prices build on the steady intraday ascent through the early North American session and climb to a fresh daily high, back closer to the 140.00 psychological mark in the last hour.
As investors look past Monday's disappointing release of the US ISM Services PMI, the US Dollar (USD) regains positive traction and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The intraday USD uptick could be attributed to an intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, though is likely to remain limited in the wake of rising bets for an imminent pause in the Federal Resreve's policy tightening cycle.
In fact, the markets are pricing in a greater chance that the US central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting on June 14. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, the prospect of Japanese authorities intervening in the markets might further contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Furthermore, the prevalent cautious mood - as depicted by a softer tone around the equity markets - could benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status. That said, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might continue to undermine the JPY and limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair. In the absence of any relevant macro data from the US, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution for aggressive traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|139.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.09
|Daily SMA50
|135.48
|Daily SMA100
|134.07
|Daily SMA200
|137.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.45
|Previous Daily Low
|139.25
|Previous Weekly High
|140.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.43
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
