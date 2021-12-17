USD/JPY struggles at the 50-DMA slumps towards 113.30s amid a risk-off market mood

- The USD/JPY falls some 0.25% as the New York session begins.
- The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged, though scaling back some of the pandemic stimulus.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Despite the last two-day downward move, it has an upward bias.
After three of the most influential central banks delivered “hawkish” monetary policy decisions, the USD/JPY slides during the New York session trading at 113.36 at the time of writing. As witnessed by European and US equities dropping, the market sentiment is downbeat as investors assess monetary policy shift on the Fed, BoE, and ECB as the year-end looms.
Earlier in the Asian session, the Bank of Japan decided to slightly scale back the pandemic stimulus, though it kept rates unchanged at -0.10%. Additionally, it extended its pandemic-relief scheme by six months, ensuring that commercial banks keep funds flowing towards small branches.
According to Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, he said that inflation remains well below the 2% target of the central bank, and it may “perk up next year,” mainly caused by high energy prices. However, he does not foresee it would reach the level seen in Western economies, so he emphasized that there is no need to tighten monetary policy.
In the meantime, the US 10-year Treasury yield, which strongly correlates with the USD/JPY currency pair, falls four basis points, sitting at 1.378%, below the 1.40% threshold, a headwind for the USD vs. the JPY. Contrarily, the US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value against six peers, rises some 0.15%, up to 96.19.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY failure at the 50-day moving average (DMA) exerted downward pressure on the pair, which slumped towards the confluence of an upslope trendline and the October 28 cycle low at 113.25, a support level that put a lid on the fall, as USD buyers, defended the aforementioned level. Furthermore, as long as the longer time-frame DMAs remain below the spot price, the USD/JPY has an upward bias, but the move appears to be spurred by falling US bond yields.
On the downside, the October 28 pivot low at 113.25 is the first support level for the USDY/JPY. A breach of the latter would expose essential support levels, like the 113.00 figure, followed by the November 30 swing low at 112.53.
To the upside, the USD/JPY first resistance level would be the 50-DMA at 113.81. A break above that level would open the door for further upside. The next resistance would be 114.00, followed by the October 20 high at 114.70.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|113.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.79
|Daily SMA50
|113.8
|Daily SMA100
|111.96
|Daily SMA200
|110.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.25
|Previous Daily Low
|113.56
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.74
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
