USD/JPY struggles as US Dollar Softens Ahead of Key Trade Talks

- USD/JPY trades near 145.00 after failing to hold gains above 146.20, pressured by a softer US Dollar and mixed US data.
- Japan’s March Overall Household Spending rose 2.10% y/y, beating expectations, while US stagflation risks linger as Fed officials warn of persistent inflation.
- Key technical levels include support at 144.82, 144.79, and 144.49, with resistance at 146.16, 146.31, and 148.30.
USD/JPY pair has pulled back toward 145.00 after failing to extend gains above a near one-month high of 146.20 earlier in the day. The retreat reflects a broader softening in the US Dollar, which reversed sharply as investors reassessed the US-UK trade deal and looked ahead to critical US-China negotiations this weekend in Switzerland. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against six major currencies, fell to 100.30 after peaking at 100.86, reflecting growing market skepticism over the strength of recent US trade agreements.
The US economic outlook remains mixed, with Fed officials highlighting the risk of stagflation. Governor Barr recently noted that higher tariffs could disrupt global supply chains, pushing up inflation while potentially slowing economic growth and raising unemployment. Despite this, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model has maintained a solid Q2 growth estimate of 2.30% SAAR, reflecting steady, if cautious, optimism. However, the market remains wary, with recent data suggesting that the US economy may face significant headwinds if trade tensions escalate.
In Japan, recent data surprised to the upside, with Overall Household Spending for March rising 2.10% y/y, well above the 0.20% forecast and sharply reversing the prior month’s -0.50% decline. This improvement in consumer spending is a positive sign for the Japanese economy, potentially reducing the pressure on the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to intervene in the yen market.
Technical Analysis
USD/JPY is currently trading near 145.00, with a bearish bias reinforced by several key technical signals. The 50-day EMA at 146.16 and 50-day SMA at 146.31 both indicate downward pressure, as do the 100-day SMA at 150.46 and 200-day SMA at 149.57, which remain firmly in sell territory. The 20-day SMA at 143.17 provides some support, but momentum indicators are mixed, with the RSI at 52.54 (neutral) and MACD flashing a buy signal.
Key support levels for the pair are identified at 144.82, 144.79, and 144.49, while resistance sits at 146.16, 146.31, and 148.30. A break below the 144.80 level could trigger further downside, while a recovery above 146.30 would be needed to confirm a bullish reversal.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1250, looks to post small weekly losses
EUR/USD rebounds and stabilizes above 1.1250 following a two-day slide but remains on track to post small weekly losses. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar buying as traders turn cautious ahead of US-China trade talks on Saturday.
GBP/USD extends daily recovery toward 1.3300
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum and rises toward 1.3300 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar stalls its upside as focus shift to the weekend's US-China trade talks. On Thursday, the BoE cut the policy rate but maintained its cautious stance on future easing.
Gold clings to gains above $3,300 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price turns positive on the day above $3,300 following an intraday slide to the $3,275-3,274 area. Geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, and the India-Pakistan border, attract safe-haven flows and support XAU/USD.
Week ahead – All eyes on US CPI and trade talks amid no end to tariff uncertainty
US CPI report takes centre stage to gauge tariff impact. Progress in trade negotiations will also be watched, especially with China. US Retail Sales, UK and Japanese GDP on the agenda too.
Why the UK-US trade deal won’t herald a wider tariff climbdown
For Britain, the UK-US deal secures lower tariffs without compromising forthcoming UK-EU talks. And for the US, it signals to investors that the administration is prepared to be flexible on tariffs. But we're sceptical that the deal will translate into a much wider de-escalation in US tariff policy.