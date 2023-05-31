USD/JPY struggles above 139.50 amid cautious markets, downbeat yields and BoJ Governor Ueda’s inflation woes

- USD/JPY remains sidelined after reversing from six-month high in the last two days.
- BoJ’s Kuroda cites inflation woes but defends easy monetary policy.
- Fears of US default, anxiety ahead of key employment signals weigh on sentiment, put a floor under US Dollar.
- Yen sellers need validation from US House, Treasury bond yields.
USD/JPY struggles to portray the market’s slightly downbeat sentiment, as well as hesitates to justify the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comments, amid an unimpressive Wednesday morning in Europe. That said, the Yen pair treads water around 139.75 by the press time while pausing the two-day losing streak from the highest levels since November 2022.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures remain indecisive, mildly offered around 4,120 by the press time, after a mixed Wall Street close whereas the US Treasury bond yields stay depressed of late. Furthermore, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to around 104.25, after snapping a six-day uptrend near the highest levels in 10 weeks.
Earlier in the day, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted inflation woes in the nation and renewed hawkish bias for the Japanese central bank. However, the policymaker also said, “Whether inflation is caused by demand or supply has very important implications for monetary policymaking.” On the same line, Japanese data were also mixed for April as Industrial Production improved on YoY but eased on MoM whereas the Large Retailer Sales rose heavily during the said month.
Elsewhere, mixed US data joins fears of economic slowdown, backed by Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin’s comments, to underpin the markets’ cautious mood and weigh on the USD/JPY prices. On the same line could be the anxiety ahead of the key data/events as the US Republicans show readiness to vote down the agreement to avoid the debt-ceiling expiration. Additionally, the hawkish Fed bets and fears of economic slowdown, should the US default on its debt payment, also weigh on the market sentiment and USD/JPY price.
However, the DXY cheers the market’s optimism that the US policymakers will anyhow avoid the default and will enable the Federal Reserve to keep the rates higher for longer.
Looking forward, the House voting on the US debt ceiling deal will be crucial for immediate direction. Also important to watch is the US JOLTS Job Openings for April, expected 9.375M versus 9.59M prior, as well as the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for May, likely to fall to 47.0 from 48.6.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the three-week-old previous support line, now immediate resistance near 140.80, directs USD/JPY bears toward the 10-DMA support of 139.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|139.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.15
|Daily SMA50
|134.81
|Daily SMA100
|133.67
|Daily SMA200
|137.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.93
|Previous Daily Low
|139.57
|Previous Weekly High
|140.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.49
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.