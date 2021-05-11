USD/JPY: Strong support emerges around 108.20 – UOB

The downtrend in USD/JPY is expected to meet relevant support around 108.20, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the swift and sharp decline appears to be overdone and USD is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected USD to ‘consolidate and trade between 108.40 and 109.10’. Our view was not wrong even though USD traded within a narrower range than expected (108.45/109.05). The underlying tone has improved somewhat but while USD could edge higher, it is not expected to challenge the strong resistance level at 109.35 (109.10 is already quite a solid resistance). Support is at 108.75 followed by 108.60.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (10 May, spot at 108.80). As highlighted, the near-term bias is on the downside but we are mindful of the strong support at 108.20. This level is followed by another rather strong level at 108.00. All in, the downward bias is deemed intact as long as USD does not move above 109.35 (‘strong resistance’ level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains poised for more gains above 1.2160
The buying interest surrounding the single currency keeps the EUR/USD pair buoyed in the Asian session. Weaker US dollar lifts demand for the pair. US JOLTs Job Opening data, Germany ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD: Struggles near 10-week top above 1.4100, focus on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak, picks up bids of late. Swiss election, UK’s covid alert update earlier favored bulls. Bailey may reject rate hike fears, Queen Elizabeth II will also speak on government’s legislative agenda.
Gold: Bulls remain defensive near $1,840
Gold is consolidating gains sub $1,840 level in the Asian session. The price of gold possessed a rangebound movement between $1,830 and $1,838. On the hourly chart, the downward sloping line from the previous day’s high of $1,845.46, acts as a wall of defense for gold.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.