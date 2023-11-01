USD/JPY steady near 151.00 as markets chew on Fed rate hold

- The USD/JPY is treading water near 151.00 as Fed holds rates, as expected.
- Only minor changes in Fed statement leaves investors strung along the middle.
- Markets set to turn towards Friday's US NFP.
The USD/JPY is holding steady near the 151.00 handle as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds rates at 5.25-5.5%, as markets broadly expected, but a lack of significant changes in the Fed's rate statement leaves investors unsure of an additional rate hike in December to close out the year.
Fed leaves interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% as forecast
The Fed's statement noted a firmer pace of economic expansion, but a moderation in jobs gains for the US.
Inflation remains elevated, and the unemployment rate remains low, but the Fed dropped few flags indicating one last rate hike for the year and the US Dollar (USD) is trading into the midpoint of Wednesday's chart moves.
Fed Statement comparison: November vs September
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The Dollar-Yen pairing is ever-so-slightly down from yesterday's twelve-month high of 151.72 after catching a bounce from a rising trendline etched in from July's low closes near 138.00.
The USD/JPY continues to catch bids from the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) currently lifting into 150.00, and medium-term support is baking in from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 148.50.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|151.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.62
|Daily SMA50
|148.36
|Daily SMA100
|145.47
|Daily SMA200
|140.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.72
|Previous Daily Low
|149.03
|Previous Weekly High
|150.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.32
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.28
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains traction above 0.6400 ahead of Australian trade data
The AUD/USD pair gains momentum above the 0.6400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair attracts some buyers following the FOMC pause and mixed US economic data. The pair currently trade around 0.6409, gaining 0.25% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) faces some selling pressure near 106.67 after retreating from the weekly highs of 107.11.
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."