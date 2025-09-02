- USD/JPY steadies above 148.00, easing slightly after hitting fresh one-month highs.
- ISM PMI showed manufacturing contraction persists, while S&P Global signaled the strongest improvement in two years.
- BoJ Deputy Governor Himino signaled gradual rate hikes but warned of global uncertainties and tariff risks.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure against the US Dollar on Tuesday, with USD/JPY extending its advance for a third consecutive day. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 148.30, easing slightly from its strongest level since August 1, marking fresh one-month highs earlier in the American session. Despite the pullback, the pair is still up 0.77% on the day, underpinned by broad Greenback strength.
In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August showed the sector remained in contraction, though conditions improved modestly from the previous month. New orders returned to expansion, but production and employment stayed weak, while input prices edged higher.
By contrast, the S&P Global survey signaled the strongest improvement in manufacturing operating conditions in more than two years, underscoring resilience in business activity despite lingering headwinds. The mixed readings left the Greenback lacking fresh momentum, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) holding below the four-day highs reached earlier in the session, hovering around 98.30.
Despite showing modest strength against its major counterparts, the Greenback remains broadly fragile. Firm expectations of an interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September 16-17 monetary policy meeting, alongside mounting concerns over the central bank’s independence, have capped upside momentum. Added to this are fiscal worries tied to the United States’ (US) swelling debt burden, which continues to weigh on long-term confidence in the US Dollar.
In Japan, recent data reinforced the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) cautious stance. Tokyo’s core inflation slowed to 2.5% in August from 2.9% in July, while factory output slumped on weaker auto production and Retail Sales disappointed. Despite a tight labor market, domestic demand remains patchy, leaving policymakers wary of tightening too quickly. Speaking today, Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said the BoJ should continue raising rates gradually but must remain alert to global risks, particularly the drag from US tariffs.
Looking ahead, Japan’s calendar remains light, leaving USD/JPY direction anchored to the U.S. economic docket. The main risk event will be Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to play a decisive role in shaping market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. In the run-up, the ADP Employment Change and weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday will also provide important signals for labor market momentum.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 05, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 75K
Previous: 73K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Gold hits an all-time high past $3,510
Gold now picks up extra pace and surpasses the $3,510 mark per troy ounce, reaching a record highs, always on the back of investors’ rising perception of a couple of rate cut bets by the Federal Reserve in the next few months.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and beyond, USD loses momentum
GBP/USD now manages to gather some composure and advance past the 1.3400 barrier on Tuesday, following a knee-jerk in the Greenback in response to poor data from the US ISM Manufacturing in August. The British Pound, in the meantime, continues to suffer mounting concerns over the UK's fiscal position.
EUR/USD bounces off lows, retests 1.1670 on US ISM
EUR/USD now picks up pace and rebounds from earlier lows, regaining the 1.1670 zone following a corrective move in the US Dollar. Indeed, the Greenback now loses some upside impulse after the US ISM Manufacturing came in short of consensus at 48.7 in August.
Bond yields surge, as political and fiscal woes start to bite, and Gold hits a new high
Market sentiment is slipping on Tuesday. September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform. However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets as we move through the week.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
