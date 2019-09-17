- 10-year US Treasury bond yield falls for second straight day.
- US Dollar Index consolidates Monday's gains above 98.50.
- Coming up: Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization data from the US.
Despite the dismal market mood on Monday, the USD/JPY pair closed the day above the 108 handle and inched higher today to touch its highest level since August 1 at 108.36. However, with investors waiting for fresh developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East and refraining from making large bets ahead of tomorrow's critical Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.05% on the day at 108.17.
Following Monday's sharp fall, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be pushing lower on Tuesday to show that the market sentiment is struggling to recover although there were no major developments about the drone attacks on the Saudi oil facilities. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures is posting small losses to suggest that Wall Street is likely to open the day in the negative territory.
Markets turn quiet ahead of FOMC
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to be staying relatively calm after Monday's upsurge, allowing the pair to stay in its daily trading channel. Ahead of the Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization data that will be released by the Federal Reserve later in the day, the DXY is virtually unchanged on the day at 98.63.
Nevertheless, the pair is unlikely to show a significant reaction to the data ahead of FOMC's monetary policy announcements tomorrow. Experts expect the Fed to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points tomorrow but the focus will be on FOMC Chairman Powell's comments on the policy outlook.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|108.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.74
|Daily SMA50
|107.14
|Daily SMA100
|108.08
|Daily SMA200
|109.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.17
|Previous Daily Low
|107.48
|Previous Weekly High
|108.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.76
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.07
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020
The EUR/USD pair is trading slightly higher but within familiar levels following the German ZEW survey, which showed that sentiment improved in September. Traders cautious ahead of Fed’s announcement this Wednesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases
The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.