USD/JPY stays in negative territory near 108 despite rising US stocks

- Wall Street's main indexes push higher on Thursday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers after losing more than 2.5%.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to post daily losses.
The USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level since early August at 108.48 during the American trading hours on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve refrained from giving any hints regarding the next policy move despite announcing a 25 basis points rate cut. However, the pair struggled to preserve its momentum and retreated to 108 area today. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.04, losing 0.37% on a daily basis.
Following an upsurge to 98.66 yesterday, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, reversed its course today. Although there were no apparent catalysts that could have triggered a USD sell-off, investors seem to be taking a step back while trying to asses if the Fed will opt-out for more rate hikes before the end of the year. As of writing, the index is down 0.2% on the day at 98.35.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its policy rate unchanged at -0.1% as expected. Regarding the policy outlook, BoJ Governor Kuroda said that they wouldn't hesitate to ease the policy without if there is a risk that the economy could lose momentum and miss the price goal.
Market sentiment recovers modestly
On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost more than 2.5% earlier in the day to reveal a risk-off atmosphere and allowed the safe-haven JPY to gather strength against its major rivals.
In the second half of the day, major equity indexes in the US started the day in the positive territory on hopes of the US-China trade talks between deputy trade negotiators paving the way for a deal in October during high-level talks leading to a deal. Reflecting the recovering sentiment, which seems to be helping the pair limit its losses for the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield erased a large portion of its earlier gains and was last down 0.8% on the day.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, inflation data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the national Consumer Price Index (CPI) to tick up to 0.6% on a yearly basis in August from 0.5%. A lower-than-expected reading could put the JPY under bearish pressure as it would cause investors to start pricing a dovish shift in the BoJ's monetary policy.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|108.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.93
|Daily SMA50
|107.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.02
|Daily SMA200
|109.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.48
|Previous Daily Low
|108.06
|Previous Weekly High
|108.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.76
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1050 amid stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has drifted back to around 1.1050 as markets digest European talk of fiscal stimulus and as the fallout from the Fed's hawkish cut on Wednesday.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.25 after the BOE, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, marginally higher. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit. Uncertainty about the UK's exit prevails.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.