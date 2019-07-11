USD/JPY spikes post-US CPI, lacks follow-through

  • The US bond yields spike on hotter-than-expected US core CPI and provided a minor lift.
  • The USD remains on the defensive amid expectations for 50 bps rate and capped gains.

The USD/JPY pair built on its steady intraday bounce from weekly lows and spiked to 108.35 area post-US CPI, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

The bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar - triggered by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks on Wednesday, eased a bit following the release of hotter-than-expected US core CPI figures - rising 0.3% on a monthly basis (0.2% expected) and ticking higher to 2.1% yearly pace from 2.0% previous.

The reading was strong enough to offset a deceleration in the headline CPI (on expected lines) and triggered a sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the greenback and assisted the pair to recover a major part of its early slide to sub-108.00 level, or weekly lows.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery move or fizzles out at higher levels amid reviving hopes for an aggressive Fed rate cut. Hence, Powell's second day of testimony before the Congress might continue to infuse some volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.26
Today Daily Change -0.20
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 108.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.05
Daily SMA50 108.92
Daily SMA100 110.14
Daily SMA200 110.82
Levels
Previous Daily High 109
Previous Daily Low 108.34
Previous Weekly High 108.64
Previous Weekly Low 107.53
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

