- USD/JPY shoots to near 129.54 on a neutral stance dictated by the BOJ in its monetary policy meeting.
- The decision is in-line with the market expectations as inflation is well below the target of 2%.
- The DXY is likely to advance further on higher expectations of the US Core PCE on Thursday.
The USD/JPY pair has attracted significant bids and has overstepped 129.50 as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept a neutral stance on the policy rates. The BOJ has kept the rates unchanged at -0.1%.
The announcement from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is in-line with the expectations of the street. Market participants were expecting the maintenance of a status quo amid lower inflation and aggregate demand in Japan. The recent print of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 1.2% is the highest in the last three years but extremely lower than the targeted figure of 2%. Therefore, a neutral stance was expected from the central bank.
The Japanese yen is facing the heat of ultra-loose monetary policy recently. Also, the stimulus package of 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans, and cash assistance announced on Tuesday, clearly states the need to shoring up inflation and aggregate demand in Japan.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is holding above the psychological support of 103.00 amid broader strength. The DXY has printed a fresh five-year high at 103.30 on Wednesday and is likely to elevate further on a higher reading of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) on Thursday. The US Core PCE is seen at 5.4% against the prior print of 5%. Going forward, investors will majorly focus on the monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. The Fed is expected to adopt an aggressive hawkish stance and will elevate the interest rates by 50 basis points (bps).
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|128.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.78
|Daily SMA50
|120.89
|Daily SMA100
|117.81
|Daily SMA200
|114.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.59
|Previous Daily Low
|126.95
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY clinches fresh 20-year highs just shy of 130.00 on BOJ inaction
USD/JPY rallies hard to renew a 20-year high just below 130.00 after the BOJ tweaked its forward guidance on monetary policy bias while keeping the key settings unchanged. The BOJ said it will conduct fixed-rate operations every day. The US dollar holds firmer amid a better market mood.
AUD/USD cracks 0.7100 amid a buoyant US dollar
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7100, as the US dollar continues to trade firmer, helped by a fresh USD/JPY rally. China’s covid outbreak appears to be capped as Shanghai prepares to ease restrictions. Australia’s inflation hits a 20-year high, fanning RBA May rate hike bets.
Gold downside opening up towards $1,850, all eyes on US GDP Premium
Gold Price resumed its downtrend on Wednesday, reversing Tuesday’s temporary pullback, as the buying interest around the US dollar remained unabated amid varied factors. Gold Price hit the lowest level in two months at $1,881, having failed to resist above the $1,900 mark.
ApeCoin price has professional traders sharpening their knives, here's why
ApeCoin price is still headed north, but the technicals should be analyzed thoroughly to maximize potential profit. ApeCoin price is currently trading at $19,80. Traders should expect a slight pull back into the $19.40 zone before an additional run-up towards $23.
The relationship between the dollar and the stock is a weird one
Yesterday’s data was mostly ignored, including the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow, down to a lousy 0.4% for Q1om 1.3% last time. We get another estimate today. The drop was due to “yesterday’s annual revision to retail sales by the US Census Bureau.