USD/JPY fell, in line with our call to sell rallies. Pair was last seen at 151.99, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong notes.
Elections outcome may have implication on USD/JPY
“Bullish momentum on daily chart intact while RSI is in overbought conditions. Bias to sell rallies Support at 150.70/80 levels (50% fibo retracement of Jul high to Sep low, 100 DMA), 148.10/30 levels (21 DMA, 38.2% fibo). Resistance at 153.30 (61.8% fibo retracement of Jul high to Sep low).”
“This morning, Tokyo CPI came in softer at 1.8% y/y (vs. 2.2% prior), somewhat reinforcing BoJ’s rhetoric of not rushing to normalise policy. Our house view does not look for BoJ to hike at upcoming MPC (31 October) though we are still of the view that BoJ is likely to tighten in Dec-2024, amid higher services inflation and wage pressures in Japan. But before that, the key event risk is Japan elections on Sunday (27 October).”
“Poll by Asahi newspaper showed that the LDP will likely lose majority in coalition with Komeito party while Kyodo news poll saw LDP constitutional democratic party spread narrowed. An LDP victory is likely to see policy continuity and should lead to USD/JPY trading lower. However, in the event LDP fails to win mandate, USD/JPY may risk rising further in the near term over monetary policy uncertainty that may be associated with the incoming administration.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with caution above 1.0800 after German data
EUR/USD trades with caution above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday, albeit it lacks any follow-through selling. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar uptick and a sluggish market mood. The upbeat German IFO survey failed to inspire Euro buyers.
GBP/USD regains traction toward 1.3000 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising back toward 1.3000 in Friday's European trading, having found fresh demand near 1.2950. The pair resumes the previous rebound amid a steady US Dollar. However, the further upside appears elusive, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the US data.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid modest USD strength, downside seems protected
Gold price meets with some supply on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's gains amid the emergence of US Dollar (USD) dip-buying, bolstered by expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH declines below $2,500 as demand fades
Ethereum price is nearing its daily support level of $2,461; a firm close below this level would suggest a decline ahead. Coinbase Premium Index shows signs of weakness and remains below neutral levels.
ECB comments suggest there’s a new rush towards neutral rates
The ECB has made a remarkable U-turn recently. Last week’s rate cut was just the beginning, and this week’s comments indicate that the ECB is now eager to quickly bring rates down to neutral and stay ahead of the curve in monetary policy.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.